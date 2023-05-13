Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,889 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.61 and a 200-day moving average of $202.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares in the company, valued at $817,533.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

