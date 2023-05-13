Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,868,000 after purchasing an additional 218,558 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after buying an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,105,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,646,000 after acquiring an additional 207,459 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,918,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,221,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.1 %

MDU stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Profile



MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

