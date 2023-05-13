Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.87. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.