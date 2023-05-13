Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $20,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 145.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after buying an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Snap-on from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $256.04 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $265.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.64, for a total value of $510,200.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,967.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

