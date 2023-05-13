Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.45%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.