Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,461,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,437,000. WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 143,792 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

IOCT stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

