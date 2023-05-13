Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.34 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $944.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

