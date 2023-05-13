Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

