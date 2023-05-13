Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.