Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.