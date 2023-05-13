Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 163,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of TTP opened at $26.37 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

