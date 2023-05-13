Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,617 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.22.

Bunge Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BG opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Profile

(Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

