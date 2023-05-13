Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $88.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.91.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

