Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Whirlpool stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $187.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -19.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.