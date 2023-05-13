Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,744 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $27.61 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.63%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

