Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 319.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 160,030 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $843.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.98. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,446.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,446.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,190 shares of company stock valued at $142,028 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

