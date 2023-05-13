Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,579 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,346,000 after acquiring an additional 420,295 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 36,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,921,600,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.22 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

