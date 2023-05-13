Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 18,691 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

PK opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.