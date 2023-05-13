Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,253 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of INDB opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

