Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,434 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

