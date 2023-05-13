Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 31,782 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 646,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $227,839,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 7,806.6% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,887,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,863,596 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.12 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

