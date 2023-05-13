Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 344,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 255,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,491,000.

Get abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.