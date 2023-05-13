Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 43,821 Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,821 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

