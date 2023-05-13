Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,801 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Seagate Technology Price Performance
Seagate Technology stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23.
Seagate Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.
Seagate Technology Profile
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.
