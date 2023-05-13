Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 661 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $462.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.71 and its 200-day moving average is $350.02. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $468.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

