Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 692.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,130 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTMC opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

