Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 63,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth $228,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 867.5% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 195 ($2.46) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 115 ($1.45) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

