Compass Financial Advisors LLC Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

