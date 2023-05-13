Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.