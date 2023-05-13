CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.73) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.88). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.22) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.72) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

Shares of CRSP opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,798,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,580,000 after buying an additional 168,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,416,000 after buying an additional 91,190 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

