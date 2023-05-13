Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Stock Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Danaos were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 197.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaos by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Danaos by 27.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaos in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:DAC opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $252.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.70 million. Danaos had a net margin of 56.30% and a return on equity of 29.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 27.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in 1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

