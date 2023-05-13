Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 47,533 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,949 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,533 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Apple stock opened at $172.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

