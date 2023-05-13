DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Lake Street Capital

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on DHI Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group Stock Up 1.0 %

DHX stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DHI Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 121,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,774,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,193,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.