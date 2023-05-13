Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,301 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $272,413,000 after acquiring an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,581,951 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,440 shares of company stock worth $3,171,066. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.21.

Shares of EA stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $122.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

