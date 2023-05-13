Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG opened at $44.21 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 1.48.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

