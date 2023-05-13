Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Enovis by 34.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 57,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovis by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Up 1.3 %

ENOV stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.98. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENOV. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $33,849.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.