Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,623 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,623 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 507,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 20,019 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SNDR opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.81. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.27.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

