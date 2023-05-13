Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,132 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $123.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day moving average of $111.17.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

