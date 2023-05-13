Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,668 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.24. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $51.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

