Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,336 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $95.85 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

