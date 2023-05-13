Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,627 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after acquiring an additional 519,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $60.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

