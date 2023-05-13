Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FAUG opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.