Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 231.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

