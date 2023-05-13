Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,120 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Post in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

POST stock opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

