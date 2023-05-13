Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,258 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $1,155,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $1,155,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,087,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 37,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,305,732.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,779.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,826 shares of company stock valued at $10,382,761 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progyny Price Performance

PGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

PGNY opened at $36.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

