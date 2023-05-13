Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,487 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SGOL opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

