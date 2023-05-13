Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,997 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCC opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.