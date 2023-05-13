Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

NASDAQ XT opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $56.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

