Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in American Financial Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

AFG stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.40 and a 200 day moving average of $132.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $150.98.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

