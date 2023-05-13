Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the third quarter worth $1,547,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,325,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

MEG stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

